Sustain The Change Offers Ways to Manage COVID-19-Impacted Anxiety Levels

CHESAPEAKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / The COVID-19 pandemic has filled our lives with change, which has led to a staggering increase in anxiety. According to 2021 studies by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 51% of women and 34% of men are experiencing anxiety and stress due to the pandemic.

In the workplace, The Great Resignation has created huge gaps in staffing, and corporations have been forced to restructure and reorganize. As a result, employees have frequently been asked to take on new responsibilities and adjust their standard work routines, which can promote stress and anxiety.

Swehla Hunt, the co-founder of Sustain the Change Organization, says, "while anxiety can play a huge role in any transition, anxiety does not have to plague one facing transition. Transition can be done with ease and without anxiety."

Sustain the Change has helped numerous organizations and individuals successfully navigate transitions. Hunt says to process change, first and foremost, it's essential to know and prepare for your limitations. "When there is a lack of preparedness for transition, problems will occur." She adds, "knowing and preparing for your limitations and expectations for life after transition allows you to be able to be intentional and honest with yourself, allowing for ease and prevention of fear in moving forward."

Sustain the Change says it's also crucial to know the trends of your business discipline and embrace digital nuances.

The pandemic has created a substantial shift in the way businesses conduct business. Advances in digital transformation and technology have expanded remote work options and allowed distance education. These business trends can be jarring if organizations and individuals don't understand the technology. Hunt says, "embracing digital nuances keeps you current in movements and changes in your discipline and can be very powerful in helping you remain effective in reaching and engaging those whom you are serving."

COVID-19 continues to reshape society, so more change is inevitable. Sustain the Change says being prepared for ongoing shifts in the way we live can be easier if "you understand how you embrace new experiences or changes. Continually focusing on the past and how things used to be will drain your strength to move forward, keeping you in a stressed state."

Hunt says the future offers many reasons to be optimistic. "Transition can be done with ease and renewed energy by letting go of the past and expecting and allowing yourself to embrace new experiences and new strategies of achieving success with a new mindset." She adds, "it is our hope to help individuals to realize that transformation is sustainable, change is constant, and transition does not have to be painful.

Sustain the Change was founded by Swehla and Todd Hunt. Swehla has worked as an educator for over 20 years with a master's degree in Education, while Todd worked in Information Technologies (and Math & Computer Science) for two decades. Sustain The Change's certified coaches bring an educational and corporate perspective, and effective methodologies for helping individuals and organizations successfully transition with ease. For more information, visit Sustain The Change on Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram. For additional information, visit sustainthechanges.com.

