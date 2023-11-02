Sussex: Storm Ciarán brings power cuts and travel chaos

Residents try and find drains to ease the flooding in London Road, Bognor Regis

Storm Ciarán has swept across Sussex in the early hours, bringing down trees, closing schools and causing widespread travel disruption.

Hundreds of homes in rural East Sussex and east Brighton are without power.

Amber and yellow weather warnings are in place across Sussex, with gusts of 63mph reported in Shoreham-by-Sea.

The county has also been hit by flooding, and train delays and cancellations are likely as lines are checked for debris.

Residents of London Road, Bognor Regis, have been wading through a flooded street, trying to find drains to ease the water build-up.

Around 700 homes in rural Sussex villages are without power, including Alfriston, Jevington and Polegate.

The Whitehawk area of East Brighton has also had its power cut off.

Govia Thameslink Railway, which includes Southern Railway, said Brighton to Southampton services were expected to be significantly delayed, with fewer London trains from Brighton, while Gatwick Express services were not continuing south of Gatwick to Brighton.

Bus replacement services will not be provided.

Network Rail had to remove a trampoline from the track at Hastings and has warned people to tie down trampolines in their gardens.

Fallen trees have caused road closures in East Sussex including the A28 in both directions between Stubb Lane in Bred and Mill Lane in Westfield.

A man helping with a fallen tree on the A272 in Ansty

There are also reports of closures on Darley Road in Eastbourne and St Helen's Road in Hastings.

West Sussex County Council said the A29 in Pulborough, Bognor Regis and Shripney would be closed.

Ferries between Newhaven and Dieppe have been cancelled.

Many schools across the county are closed, including ARK Blacklands Primary Academy in Hastings, Robertsbridge Community College and Ormiston Six Villages Academy, near Chichester.

Albourne School in Hassocks closed after it was struck by lightning, lost power and was flooded.

Many other schools and colleges are opening later in the morning to avoid the worst of the storm.

Meanwhile, bin collections have been cancelled in Brighton and Eastbourne.

Standing water has built up around Eastbourne bandstand

In Hastings, which was hit by flooding last week, the Salvation Army is extending its support, with the organisation's citadel in the town already being used to hand out food and drink to residents and emergency workers.

The borough council, working with the Seaview Project, opened a shelter for rough sleepers to escape the storm on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

On Sunday, a caravan park in Bognor Regis was submerged, the town's Tesco supermarket car park was flooded and the roof of a house was ripped off in heavy winds.

On Wednesday the Environment Agency used shingle from Lancing beach to bolster local flood defences.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.