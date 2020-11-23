The Sussex squad: a guide to Harry and Meghan’s Hollywood dream team

(AP)

The Sussexes’ move to Hollywood doesn’t just call for a career makeover, it calls for a whole new power squad to help guide them through it.

It was announced last week that the Duke and Duchess have hired former Pinterest communications chief Christine Schirmer to lead their public relations team alongside Hollywood PR firm Sunshine Sachs. But Schirmer isn’t the only hot-shot new exec joining Harry and Meghan’s new set of post-palace execs.

The couple’s former UK-based head of communications, ex Hillary Clinton-staffer Sara Latham, moved to the Queen’s private office when Harry and Meghan moved to the States, so Schirmer joins a whole new fleet of communications advisers hired alongside the unveiling of their new foundation website Archewell last month.

Alongside several inner circle members who Meghan has reportedly kept on from her acting days, new hires for the Sussexes’ powerhouse PR squad include New Yorker Toya Holness who will look after media relations, and political PR guru James Holt to head up comms in the UK.

From their hot-shot new press secretary to the Duchess’ longtime power lawyer, meet the Sussex’s new Hollywood dream team.

Christine Schirmer

Christine Schirmer LinkedIn

Role: Head of communications

USP: Former Pinterest exec who studied at the same university as the Duchess of Sussex.

Background: Before joining the Sussexes in California, Schirmer worked as head of communications for image-sharing platform Pinterest in San Francisco’s Silicon Valley. She had been in charge of the site’s communications since 2017 and left the company in July.

The English and French-speaking media executive previously studied journalism at Northwestern University - the same US university as Meghan Markle - and has since worked as corporate communications manager at Apple and in communications at a San Francisco-based marketing company called Digg.

On her LinkedIn page, Schirmer, 42, describes how she loves “building teams, learning new things and making the conversation interesting”.

Story continues

A publicist who knows her told the Daily Mail: “Christine is the real deal. She’s widely respected in the industry as one of the best and smartest there is. And through her work with Pinterest and other tech companies she is the perfect person to launch a global brand.”

Toya Holness

Toya Holness

Role: Press secretary

USP: Ex-footballer who used worked for New York’s education department.

Background: Before joining the Sussexes in October, Holness’ last role was as director of corporate communications and marketing for Deluxe, a video creation company in Los Angeles. A former footballer, she previously worked for the New York City’s Department of Education.

“I get to help people tell their stories for a living,” she writes in the bio for her private Twitter account, where she describes herself as “she/her/hers” and uses the hashtag #Fighton.

Her private Instagram account has more than 800 followers with a simple bio reading: “And in this moment, I swear we are infinite” with emojis of a key, anchor and four-leaf clover.

James Holt

James Holt Twitter

Role: UK head of engagement and communications

USP: London-based political PR guru with an interest in diversity and charitable giving.

Background: Holt started his new role in September, having previously worked in political PR for the Cabinet Office, Liberal Democrats and 10 Downing Street, then as senior communications office for The Royal Foundation. He now looks after the Sussexes exclusively and reports to Schirmer in the US.

He graduated in journalism at the University of Lincoln in 2003 and now lives in Clapham, describing himself on Twitter as an “occasional runner” and “regular volunteer” (he volunteered as director of communications for Pride in London from 2016-2017). Recent tweets suggest he is a fan of new BBC show Small Axe and supports the LGBTQ+ community.

Catherine St-Laurent

Catherine St-Laurent Crunchbase via LinkedIn

Role: Chief of Staff

USP: Yoga-loving Canadian communications exec who’s pals with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and used to work or Bill and Melinda Gates.

Background: St-Laurent previously worked for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and landed the job of Chief of Staff in April. She also serves as Executive Director of the Sussexes non-profit organisation Archewell.

According to LinkedIn, the English and French-speaking Montreal-native is based in Seattle, Washington and describes herself as a “global, multilingual executive with over 15 years of experience across multiple sectors and geographies”. It is understood she met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex through their Canadian connections including the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie.

Having worked for the Gates foundation, St-Laurent became director of communications and then director of brand and special initiatives for Pivotal Ventures, an investment organisation set up by Melinda Gates. The company supported partners advancing progress for women and families in America – a cause close to Meghan's heart.

Before this, she was based in London and Brussels, working at HSBC and sports consultancy Vero Communications where she worked on successful international campaigns including Rio’s bid to host the 2016 Games, PyeongChang’s bid to host the 2018 Games, and the International Rugby Union’s bid for re-inclusion of Sevens in the Olympic program.

According to her private Twitter account, she has two children and enjoys travelling, spinning and yoga - another of The Duchess’ keenest passions.

Nick Collins

Nick Collins Getty Images

Role: Agent

USP: Meghan’s former talent agent.

Background: Collins, Co-Head of Talent at Beverly Hills-based talent agency Gersh, used to represent Meghan in her Suits days and attended her wedding to Harry in 2018. The agency represents clients including Kirsten Stewart, Adam Driver and Jamie Foxx. Collins has personally represented a roster of A-listers from Taylor Kinney to Mandy Moore.

His role for the Sussexes is supposedly to negotiate film and TV offers such as their £112 million deal with Netflix, as well as philanthropic opportunities. A source told the Daily Mail earlier this year: “Collins has been keeping Meghan in the loop on offers from networks and filmmakers with a view to using those opportunities in the future.

"Meghan and Harry see themselves moving towards TV, multi-media and social media platforms and want to produce thought-provoking content designed to highlight their causes. They have been pondering for a long time what their next move will be.

“And it became abundantly clear that Meghan and Harry felt that working alongside technology giants and Hollywood studios and creating their own media projects was a natural fit.”

Andrew Meyer

Andrew Meyer Getty Images for THR

Role: Business manager

USP: Hollywood business mastermind behind the renewal of Meghan’s lifestyle website The Tig.

Background: Meyer, who runs Beverly Hills-based business management firm Freemark Financial, is reportedly the mastermind behind the Duchess’ business endeavours - it was he who filed to renew the trademark for Meghan’s lifestyle site The Tig in September last year.

Over the years, Meyer’s clients have included Ellen Pompeo, Anna Kendrick and Alexander Skarsgard and he was named one of Variety’s ‘elite’ business managers for 2020.

Meyer told Variety last week that he finds clients introspective in their strategies, “whether that be real estate projects that they are working on or ethically based investing.”

The certified public accountant lives with his wife Stephanie in a six-bed, $6million mansion in LA’s Holmby Hills.

Rick Genow

Rick Genow Getty Images

Role: Lawyer

USP: Ben Kingsley’s power attorney helping the Duchess with her legal affairs

Background: Harvard graduate Genow has long been one of the top attorneys in Hollywood - he is a founding partner of California law firm Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher and he’s represented actors including Sir Ben Kingsley and Greg Kinnear.

Power lawyer Genow has long been an adviser of the Duchess and is believed to have been kept on behind-the-scenes to help handle her legal affairs.