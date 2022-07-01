Suspicious suitcase forces traffic shut down on Shaw Avenue by Fresno’s Fashion Fair Mall

Robert Kuwada, Anthony Galaviz
·1 min read

Shaw Avenue, in front of the Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno, is shut down to traffic as police investigate a suspicious suitcase left outside a bank, police officials said.

Several mall entrances have also been shut down, but the mall remained open as of 4 p.m. Police described the shutdowns as precautionary.

Police were called to the area around 1:20 p.m. after bank employees said a suitcase had been left in front of the bank for several hours.

Shaw Avenue was shut down between Fresno and First streets.

Police officials confirmed the city’s bomb squad is handling the scene.

This story will be updated.

