Suspicious envelope with 'white substance' found at Kari Lake's Arizona headquarters

Ellie Willard and Lillian Boyd, Arizona Republic
·2 min read

PHOENIX – Authorities are investigating after an envelope containing a white substance was discovered by staff at GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's campaign headquarters Saturday.

Ross Trumble, a spokesperson for the Lake campaign, confirmed that a member of the campaign staff opened an envelope delivered to the office that contained "suspicious white powder."

"It was one of two envelopes that were confiscated by law enforcement and sent to professionals at Quantico for examination, and we are awaiting details," Trumble said. The FBI operates state-of-the art crime lab facilities in Quantico, a town in northern Virginia.

The Phoenix Fire Department was dispatched to a building near 40th Street and Camelback Road about 2 a.m. Sunday on reports of a suspicious envelope that had been mailed in.

According to Phoenix police, law enforcement personnel responded to collect the items and secure the area. There have been no reports of injury and the investigation remains active, said Sgt. Phil Krynsky, a spokesperson for the police department.

"The staff member is currently under medical supervision," Trumble said. "Just two days before Election Day, our campaign headquarters remains shut down. We look forward to law enforcement completing their investigation as quickly as possible."

Trumble said the campaign staff is thankful for the Phoenix Police Department, FBI, first responders, bomb squad, and hazardous materials crews that responded to the incident.

"In the meantime, know that our resolve has never been higher and we cannot be intimidated," Trumble said.

More: Phoenix police identify man arrested on suspicion of burglary in Hobbs' campaign office break-in

On Oct. 25, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ campaign office was burglarized. In response, Lake held a news conference and joked that security footage caught someone breaking into Hobbs' own office, while displaying photos of someone in a chicken costume.

Reach breaking news reporter Ellie Willard at ellie.willard@gannett.com or on Twitter @EllieWillardAZ. To reach Lillian Boyd with breaking news on the weekend, email LMBoyd@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @LillianMBoyd1.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Investigation launched into powder found at Kari Lake campaign office

