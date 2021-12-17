Suspension of listing pending a press release

DERICHEBOURG

Derichebourg has asked Euronext to suspend the listing of its shares (FR0000053381) on Euronext, as of the opening of the market today, pending a press release.

ISIN code : FR 0000053381-DBG

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories