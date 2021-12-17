Suspension of listing pending a press release
Derichebourg has asked Euronext to suspend the listing of its shares (FR0000053381) on Euronext, as of the opening of the market today, pending a press release.
ISIN code : FR 0000053381-DBG
Attachment
Derichebourg has asked Euronext to suspend the listing of its shares (FR0000053381) on Euronext, as of the opening of the market today, pending a press release.
ISIN code : FR 0000053381-DBG
Attachment
Jonathan Drouin was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Canadiens beat the Flyers 3-2 on Thursday in an empty Bell Centre.
The All-Pro tight end had a career-high 191 receiving yards.
Some fans are not happy that their Raptors and Maple Leafs tickets have been cancelled.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos offered two important points: What's being reported is the "worst-case scenario," and there is still a desire among the players to go to Beijing.
Parham was announced to be in stable condition hours later.
The NBA and NBPA want players to undergo testing more often during the holidays.
Byron Leftwich played for the franchise and has had championship success in Tampa Bay. But he's hardly alone in the candidate pool.
Baker Mayfield isn't happy with the way the NFL handled the Browns' COVID-19 situation.
There have been some fantastic moves in the Shapiro-Atkins era, but some massive flops, too.
Watanabe is arguably the most important Raptors bench player at this time. The stat sheet won't tell you the whole story.
Shaquille O'Neal wants to get in better shape before he turns 50.
After five straight wins under Bruce Boudreau and now only four points back, is it time to re-adjust expectations in Vancouver?
Bills fans channeled their anger into donations in honor of what they saw as a missed call in a close game.
The Leafs went from being outplayed and losing to being outplayed and winning. Last postseason's disaster means management refuse to take the first place standing as proof they've solved all flaws.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — (Editor's Note: As part of its 75th-anniversary celebration, the NBA compiled a roster of 75 players who, according to the league, were “selected for being pioneers that have helped shape, define, and redefine the game.” Missing from that list was Spencer Haywood, the trailblazing forward who grew up picking cotton in Mississippi and wound up reshaping the league in a way that many take for granted today. With the help of the owner of the Seattle SuperSonics, Haywood sued the le
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley did not apologize because he isn't sorry. The Los Angeles Chargers' rookie head coach did not lament leaving a bunch of probable points on the field Thursday night because he didn't regret it. For as long as Staley is in charge, he vows the Bolts are going to be highly aggressive on fourth downs — even after that defiant mentality left the football world wondering whether it cost Los Angeles a crucial game against Kansas City, the team it's trying to dethr
L.A.'s rookie head coach left a lot of points on the field by attempting fourth-down conversions instead of field goals Monday night. It may have cost his team the game, but his players love the aggressive mindset he's establishing.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have finally broken out of their serious slump. Jesse Puljujarvi had two goals and an assist as the Oilers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Thursday to snap a six-game skid, the last five of which came at home. “This was big for us, we needed this win,” Puljujarvi said. “We need to keep building on this to get wins on other nights. I hope this gives me more confidence to play better every evening.” Derek Ryan, Brendan Perlini and Warren Foegele also scored
The Kansas City Chiefs won a 34-28 overtime thriller against the Los Angeles Chargers thanks to a walk-off 34-yard Travis Kelce touchdown. Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has barely left the building and reporters and interim head coach Darrell Bevel are already laughing at his expense. And the NFL is changing the rules to allow players infected with COVID-19 to return to team activities more quickly. PLUS: Find out why Patrick Mahomes might go full Aaron Rodgers on his brother, Jackson.
HOUSTON (AP) — Immanuel Quickley hit seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help the short-handed New York Knicks beat the Houston Rockets 116-103 on Thursday night. New York snapped a four-game losing streak, winning for just the second time in its last nine games. Houston has lost four of five since a seven-game winning streak. Evan Fournier added 23 points for New York, and Julius Randle had 21. The Knicks had four players out because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols — R.J. Barrett,