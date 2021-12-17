Suspension of listing pending a press release

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have finally broken out of their serious slump. Jesse Puljujarvi had two goals and an assist as the Oilers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Thursday to snap a six-game skid, the last five of which came at home. “This was big for us, we needed this win,” Puljujarvi said. “We need to keep building on this to get wins on other nights. I hope this gives me more confidence to play better every evening.” Derek Ryan, Brendan Perlini and Warren Foegele also scored