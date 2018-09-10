Suspended Wisconsin WR Danny Davis III allowed to return against BYU

Suspended Wisconsin wideout Danny Davis III will be allowed to return to the field after sitting out the first two games of the season, coach Paul Chryst confirmed Monday.

Davis was suspended after he allegedly was present during two reported sexual assaults in April involving fellow wide receiver Quintez Cephus.

According to the allegations, Davis took pictures of one of the women involved in the incident.

Cephus has taken a leave of absence from the program, stating he was working to clear his name.

Davis has not been charged by authorities, but was given the two-game suspension on Aug. 22 once his name was tied to the assaults. He was allowed to practice with the team during that time.

As a true freshman last season he notched 26 receptions for 418 yards and five touchdowns.

Wisconsin will host BYU Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.