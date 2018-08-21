Suspended LSU OL Ed Ingram arrested for sexual assault involving a minor

The LSU mascot Mike the Tiger runs down the road outside Tiger Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Earlier this month, LSU coach Ed Orgeron announced an indefinite suspension for Ed Ingram, a starter at right guard for the Tigers.

No reason, other than a violation of team rules, was provided. But now, thanks to reporting from the Baton Rouge Advocate, we know the circumstances surrounding the indefinite suspension.

The paper reported Tuesday that Ingram was arrested in Dallas County (Texas) — Ingram, 19, is from DeSoto, Texas — on two counts of aggravated sexual assault on Aug. 2. The arrest stems from an alleged August 2017 incident that involves a minor, according to police.

The alleged incident precedes Ingram’s arrival at LSU.

From The Advocate:

The sheriff’s department arrested Ingram, 19, a native of DeSoto, Texas, on a warrant made by the DeSoto Police Department. The police department told The Advocate it had received a report of the incident from Child Protective Services on Aug. 22, 2017.

CPS said Tuesday it could not confirm the existence of the case because of state confidentiality laws. The victim was a minor, the DeSoto Police Department said, but it would not disclose the exact age. The investigation is still ongoing.

Part of Ingram’s bond conditions permitted him from leaving the state of Texas, The Advocate reports. Ingram was arrested Aug. 2, the day before the Tigers opened preseason camp. He was released from custody Aug. 4.

According to documents obtained by The Advocate, Ingram was released on a total bail amount of $40,000 on Aug. 4 with bond conditions that permitted him to leave the state of Texas. The conditions prohibited Ingram from communication with the victim and “contact with any minor child.”

“We have a policy set in place at the university. He broke that policy. So we just need to see what happens,” Orgeron said when announcing Ingram’s suspension.

Ingram was a starter for LSU last fall

A four-star recruit in the 2017 class, the 6-foot-4, 314-pound Ingram quickly moved into the starting lineup as a true freshman last fall. He played in all 13 games for the Tigers, starting 12 of them at right guard.

Before camp began — and before Ingram’s arrest — Orgeron publicly said Ingram was set to return to a starting role on the offensive line. When meeting with reporters over the weekend, Orgeron said there was no update to Ingram’s status.

Orgeron also says he won't comment on Ed Ingram as it is an ongoing legal matter.

Hasn't spoken of Ingram as a legal matter before.#LSU — Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) August 18, 2018





With the suspension in place — LSU policy mandates an immediate suspension for any athlete charged with a felony — junior college transfer Damien Lewis is in line to move into the right guard spot.

LSU opens its season against Miami in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 2.

