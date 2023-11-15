Suspects wanted by police after pro-Palestine protests in London

Protesters walk past the Cenotaph on Whitehall during a pro-Palestine march in central London

Police have asked members of the public to help them identify 11 men suspected of displaying signs or wearing clothing in support of Hamas at pro-Palestine marches in London.

Hamas is proscribed as a terrorist organisation by many Western governments, including the UK.

The Met Police said all were seen at demonstrations held since Hamas militants entered Israel on 7 October.

Anyone with information about these men is urged to contact the force.

Two men are being sought over an allegation of antisemitic chanting on Armistice Day.

Two are wanted over alleged pro-Hamas chanting in Trafalgar Square on 4 November.

Officers want to question a further six men after a demonstration in King Charles Street on 14 October.

The final person the force wants to identify is a man seen waving a placard bearing the words "I fully support Hamas" during a protest on Bond Street on 21 October.

Descriptions of the men and images from CCTV and social media are on the Metropolitan Police Force website.

A spokesman said: "I really urge anyone who has information about these men - no matter how small - to call our confidential hotline.

"And if any of these men recognise themselves, I encourage them to go to a police station, so we can speak with them."

