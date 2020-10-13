More details emerge in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer as suspects appear in court

Top row from left: Adam Fox, Daniel Harris, Kaleb Franks, Ty Garbin and Eric Molitor. Second row from left: Pete Musico, Joseph Morrison, Brandon Caserta, William Null and Michael Null Third row from left: Shawn Fix, Paul Bellar and Barry Croft All face charges related to what the FBI says was a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday revealed new and sometimes shocking details of the case they have built against six men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Defense attorneys began their efforts to shoot holes in the government's story, suggesting through questions they directed at an FBI agent that some of the plotting was just talk and that there was no specific kidnapping plan, just a range of ideas being tossed around.

Five of the six defendants sat with chains around their waists and wrists, sometimes nodding to family members or friends in the courtroom in the Grand Rapids federal building, as assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler showed photos and videos and drew testimony from an FBI special agent.

View photos Court sketch artist Jerry Lemenu shows what it looks like inside the Gerald R. Ford Federal Building and U.S. Court House in Grand Rapids Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020 where five defendants in the Governor Whitmer kidnapping case will find out if they will be released on bond or remain jailed pending the outcome of their cases. They are charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping. If convicted, they could get life in prison. More

The sixth federal defendant is still in Delaware, where he was arrested. All six are charged with conspiracy to kidnap and have been held in custody since their Oct. 7 arrests.

Seven other defendants face state charges brought by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, including supporting terrorism, gang membership, and possessing a firearm in commission of a felony.

Among the details to emerge Tuesday in testimony from FBI Special Agent Richard Trask, who counts domestic terrorism among this areas of specialty:

► Accused ringleader revealed more intentions: Adam Fox, 37, an accused ringleader who lived in the basement of a vacuum shop near Grand Rapids, told FBI agents after his arrest that he planned to take Whitmer out to the middle of Lake Michigan in a small boat, disable the engine, and leave her there.

Under the 'trap door' of a vacuum shop: Where kidnap plot unfolded

View photos Adam Fox by sketch artist Jerry Lemenu in the Gerald R. Ford Federal Building and U.S. Court House in Grand Rapids Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020 where five defendants in the Governor Whitmer kidnapping case will find out if they will be released on bond or remain jailed pending the outcome of their cases. They are charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping. If convicted, they could get life in prison. More

► Virginia governor named: In early discussions, before the alleged conspirators focused more exclusively on Whitmer, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who like Whitmer is a Democrat, was mentioned as a possible kidnap target.

Like Whitmer, Northam was discussed as a possible target because of "lockdowns" he ordered to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Trask testified.

FBI: Virginia Gov. Northam was also targeted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

► Surveillance of cottage: Fox and others took close-up still photos and videos outside Whitmer's northern Michigan cottage as part of the planning for a plot to kidnap her from there prior to the Nov. 3 election. Prosecutors showed in the courtroom photos of Fox shooting the photos just outside the cottage, in daylight. The photos were taken by a confidential informant, Kessler told the court.

By the time the defendants conducted a second surveillance outside the cottage — this time at night — they had been so thoroughly infiltrated by the FBI that two undercover FBI agents and two confidential informants were part of the surveillance group.

► A 'pizza guy' disguise: During another plotting exercise, sending a fake delivery person to Whitmer's door to shoot her was discussed, according to Trask and exhibits shown in court. Defendant Daniel Harris, a 23-year-old former Marine from Lake Orion, Michigan, suggested the conspirators could "just mug the pizza guy and take his shir(t)," adding: "Just take a pistol and like 3 rounds."