Suspect's dad charged in Highland Park July 4 parade mass shooting

The father of the suspected Highland Park, Illinois, mass shooter has been charged in connection with the shooting that claimed seven lives.

The suspect's father, Bobby Crimo Jr., took a "reckless and unjustified risk" when he signed the Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) card for his son to apply for gun ownership, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said at a news conference Friday. At the time, his son was 19 and could not get a FOID card on his own; 18-, 19- and 20-years-olds were required to have parent or guardian authorization, Rinehart said.

"Parents and guardians are in the best position to decide whether their teenagers should have a weapon. They are the first line of defense. In this case, the system failed," he said.

Crimo Jr. is facing seven counts of reckless conduct causing great bodily harm.

His son, Robert Crimo III, is accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens of others in the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb this summer. He pleaded not guilty to charges including murder and attempted murder.

Bobby Crimo Jr. told ABC News in July that he was "shocked" by the shooting.

"I had no -- not an inkling, warning -- that this was going to happen," he said.

"I filled out the consent form to allow my son to go through the process that the Illinois State Police have in place for an individual to obtain a FOID card," Crimo told ABC News this summer. "They do background checks. Whatever that entails, I'm not exactly sure. And either you're approved or denied, and he was approved."

"Signing a consent form to go through the process ... that's all it was," Crimo said of his involvement. "Had I purchased guns throughout the years and given them to him in my name, that's a different story. But he went through that whole process himself."

Crimo said his son purchased the weapons with his own money and registered them in his own name.

Crimo Jr. surrendered to police and is set to appear in bond court on Saturday.

The Illinois State Police changed its rules for FOID card applications in the wake of the shooting.

