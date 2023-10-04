Suspected XL bully attack leaves dog owner with serious injuries

A 44-year-old man was arrested by Northumbria Police after the attack - Tom Wilkinson/PA

A man in North-East England has suffered serious injuries while protecting his puppy from a larger dog, believed to be an XL bully breed.

Witnesses said that the large and powerful dog grabbed the man, who is in his 50s, by his neck as he bent down to pick up his Patterdale terrier puppy.

The attack in Shiney Row, near Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, left the victim needing CPR for about 15 minutes as emergency services fought to staunch heavy bleeding from his wounds.

A local resident who knows the victim said: “He was walking his pup, which is a Patterdale terrier, when an XL bully ran up and went for his pup.

“He picked up the pup to protect him and the XL bully bit his throat. The police shot the dog in the street and apparently removed a litter of pups from the house [of the owner].

“The guy who was bitten lives for his dogs. He had an old dog that was aged 17 which died last year, he’s a dog lover and would do anything to protect them.

“He seemed to be in a really bad way and people here are just praying for him to recover.

“The owner of the XL bully was arrested.”

Dog was destroyed at scene

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “An investigation has been launched after a man was seriously injured by a dog in Sunderland.

“Shortly before 6.55pm on Tuesday, police received a report that a dog had injured a man outside of an address on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row.

“Emergency services attended the scene and the man – in his 50s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“A 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with the report. He remains in police custody at this time.

“The dog was destroyed at the scene to ensure the safety of the public. A second dog was also seized from the address as a precaution.

“There is no wider risk to the public, and police remain in the area to offer reassurance to the community.”

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called to an incident on Maple Terrace, Shiney Row just after 7pm.

“We dispatched two double crewed ambulances, a specialist paramedic and a clinical team leader. One patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.”

