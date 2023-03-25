Widespread damage as tornado moves through Mississippi

The Canadian Press
·6 min read

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (AP) — A powerful tornado tore through rural Mississippi on Friday night, causing injuries, widespread damage and downing power lines as severe weather that produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states and prompted authorities to warn some in its path that they were in a "life-threatening situation."

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado caused damage about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northeast of Jackson, Mississippi. The rural towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork were reporting destruction as the tornado continued sweeping northeast at 70 mph (113 kph) without weakening, racing towards Alabama through towns including Winona and Amory into the night.

The National Weather Service issued an alert that didn't mince words: "To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW!"

“You are in a life-threatening situation,” it warned. "Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."

Cornel Knight told The Associated Press that he, his wife and their 3-year-old daughter were at a relative’s home in Rolling Fork when the tornado struck. He said the sky was dark but “you could see the direction from every transformer that blew.”

He said it was “eerily quiet” as that happened. Knight said he watched from a doorway until the tornado was, he estimated, less than a mile away. Then he told everyone in the house to take cover in a hallway. He said the tornado struck another relative’s home across a wide corn field from where he was. A wall in that home collapsed and trapped several people inside. As Knight spoke to AP by phone, he said he could see lights from emergency vehicles at the partially collapsed home.

Rolling Fork mayor Eldridge Walker told WLBT-TV he was unable to get out of his damaged home soon after the tornado hit because power lines were down. He said emergency responders were trying to take injured people to hospitals. He did not immediately know how many people had been hurt.

A former mayor of Rolling Fork, Fred Miller, told the television station a tornado blew the windows out of the back of his house.

Storm chaser Reed Timmer posted on Twitter that Rolling Fork was in immediate need of emergency personnel and that he was heading with injured residents of the town to a Vicksburg hospital.

The Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital on the west side of Rolling Fork was damaged, WAPT reported.

The Sharkey County Sheriff’s Office in Rolling Fork reported gas leaks and people trapped in piles of rubble, according to the Vicksburg News. Some law enforcement units were unaccounted for in Sharkey, according to the the newspaper.

Rolling Fork and the surrounding area has wide expanses of cotton, corn and soybean fields and catfish farming ponds. More than a half-dozen shelters were opened in the state by emergency officials.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said in a Twitter post Friday night that search and rescue teams were active and that officials were sending more ambulances and emergency assets to those affected.

“Many in the MS Delta need your prayer and God’s protection tonight,” the post said. “Watch weather reports and stay cautious through the night, Mississippi!”

This was a supercell, the nasty type of storms that brew the deadliest tornado and most damaging hail in the United States, said University of Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Walker Ashley. What’s more this a night-time wet one which is “the worst kind,” he said.

Meteorologists saw a big tornado risk coming for the general region, not the specific area, as much as a week in advance, said Ashley, who was discussing it with his colleagues as early as March 17. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center put out a long-range alert for the area on March 19, he said.

Tornado experts like Ashley have been warning about increased risk exposure in the region because of people building more.

“You mix a particularly socioeconomically vulnerable landscape with a fast-moving, long-track nocturnal tornado, and, disaster will happen,” Ashley said in an email.

Earlier Friday a car was swept away and two passengers drowned in southwestern Missouri during torrential rains that were part of a severe weather system. Authorities said six young adults were in the vehicle that was swept away as the car tried to cross a bridge over a flooded creek in the town of Grovespring.

Four of the six made it out of the water. The body of Devon Holt, 20, of Grovespring, was found at 3:30 a.m., and the body of Alexander Roman-Ranelli, 19, of Springfield, was recovered about six hours later, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Thomas Young said.

The driver told authorities that the rain made it difficult to see that water from a creek had covered the bridge, Young said.

Meanwhile, the search continued in another southwestern Missouri county for a woman who was missing after flash flooding from a small river washed a car off the road. The Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District said there was no sign of the woman. Two others who were in the car were rescued. Crews planned to use boats and have searchers walking along the riverbank.

When a woman’s SUV got swept up in rushing flood waters Friday morning near Granby, Missouri, Layton Hoyer made his way through icy-cold waters to rescue her.

Some parts of southern Missouri saw nearly 3 inches (8 centimeters) of rain Thursday night and into Friday morning as severe weather hit other areas. A suspected tornado touched down early Friday in north Texas.

Matt Elliott, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said the severe weather was expected across several states.

The Storm Prediction Center warned the greatest threat of tornadoes would come in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. Storms with damaging winds and hail were forecast from eastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma into parts of southeastern Missouri and southern Illinois.

More than 49,000 customers had lost power in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee as of Friday night, according to poweroutage.us.

In Texas, a suspected tornado struck about 5 a.m. in the southwest corner of Wise County, damaging homes and downing trees and power lines, said Cody Powell, the county's emergency management coordinator. Powell said no injuries were reported.

The weather service had not confirmed a tornado, but damage to homes was also reported in neighboring Parker County, said meteorologist Matt Stalley.

___

Associated Press writer Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Mississippi, Jim Salter in O'Fallon, Missouri, Lisa Baumann in Bellingham, Washington, Robert Jablon in Los Angeles, and Jackie Quinn in Washington, D.C. contributed to this report.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Disabled Wisconsin voters say absentee law not followed

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Disabled voters say local election leaders across Wisconsin are not following federal law during early voting in the high-stakes race for state Supreme Court, incorrectly telling them they can't have another person return their absentee ballot for them. Absentee ballots, and who can return them, has been a political flashpoint in battleground Wisconsin, known for razor-thin margins in statewide races. The April 4 election will determine majority control of the state Supreme

  • Colorado Officials Trigger Avalanches at Red Mountain Pass After Heavy Snow

    The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said it triggered avalanches near the summit of Red Mountain Pass on Thursday, March 23, following days of heavy snow.CDOT said it dropped explosive charges from helicopters to mitigate several slide paths along US 550 and Colorado 145 on Thursday. CDOT released this footage, and said it shows an avalanche at the Blue Point slide path near the summit of Red Mountain Pass in the San Juan Mountains.The Colorado Avalanche Information Center warned that avalanche warnings remained in effect for the San Juan Mountains on Friday. Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation via Storyful

  • Tornado rips through Mississippi Delta; weather blamed in 2 deaths amid severe storms, floods and snow across U.S.

    A tornado tore through the Mississippi Delta Friday night, causing injuries, damage and downing power lines as severe weather moved through several southern states.

  • Bezos' rocket company pins crash on overheated engine nozzle

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An overheated rocket engine nozzle caused last year’s Blue Origin launch failure that has grounded flights for six months, the company said Friday. Jeff Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin said it expects to resume its quick trips to space from West Texas sometime later this year. The New Shepard rocket was carrying experiments but no passengers when its engine nozzle broke apart due to excessive temperatures last September. As the rocket started veering off course a mi

  • Rare show of Northern Lights dazzles North America

    One of the most intense geomagnetic storm in years paints skies across the region green, purple and pink.

  • Eurovision 2023: Grand final to be shown in cinemas for first time

    The grand final on 13 May will be broadcast in 500 cinemas around the UK, it has been announced.

  • Feet for a king: Westminster Abbey to offer barefoot tours

    LONDON (AP) — People who visit London's Westminster Abbey after the coronation of King Charles III will be allowed to stand on the exact spot where he was crowned, but they will need to make sure they don't have holes in their socks for the shoeless tour, designed to protect the abbey's medieval mosaic floor. Abbey officials said Friday that the section of the church's floor known as the Cosmati pavement, where the chair in which Britain's monarchs are crowned has been placed for some 700 years,

  • Massive asteroid to pass by Earth on weekend

    The unusually large space object will harmlessly bypass the planet this weekend.

  • Waco, Texas: Donald Trump rallies on anniversary of deadly standoff

    Waco, Texas, was the site of a deadly standoff in 1993 between the US government and an "Army of God".

  • Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

    WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Donald Trump; Preet Bharara, a former U.S. attorney in New York; Gov. Spencer Cox, R-Utah. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; former Homeland Security secretaries Jeh Johnson and Michael Chertoff; Bill Bratton,

  • Cops Find Dead Body, 3-Year-Old and Over 200 Reptiles — Including 60 Venomous Snakes — in Pa. Home

    The body of a 23-year-old man had a snake bit on the wrist — though a cause of death is not known — while a little girl was found in a high chair near one of the venomous snakes

  • Dam in northern Arizona overflows, flooding the valley and prompting evacuations

    A dam in northern Arizona has burst its banks, flooding the valley and prompting evacuationsYavapai County Flood Control District

  • First weekend of spring to bring rain, snow to parts of Ontario and Quebec

    Spring may feel like it’s on hold for many in Ontario and parts of southern Quebec this weekend as another messy system brings more rain, snow, and ice to the provinces.

  • Police found a crocodile, over 200 snakes, and a dead man inside a Pennsylvania home. The snakes' owners could be charged up to $180,000.

    "We've had chickens here in the city that had to be removed. But never a crocodile," a local code enforcement officer told Insider.

  • Florida Deputy and Dad of 3 on Life Support After 'Serious Brain Injury': 'Family Has Said Goodbye'

    After training at the gym on Monday, Orange County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Milmerstadt "developed a severe headache, which was later determined to be a serious injury"

  • Man presumed dead, several homes damaged in northwest Calgary fire

    A man is presumed dead Friday after fire engulfed two northwest Calgary homes and damaged several others. The Calgary Fire Department says crews responded around 12:20 p.m. to a fire on the 800 block of Citadel Way, in the city's Citadel neighbourhood. The flames appeared to have started in one home before spreading to one next door. The first firefighters on the scene found flames shooting out of the two homes and called for backup. Crews initially attacked the flames from the inside in order t

  • Biden and Trudeau toast to friendship, hope and family at gala dinner

    OTTAWA — U.S. President Joe Biden stayed in Ottawa during his short trip north of the border, but the catering team from the National Arts Centre took him on a cross-Canada culinary tour Friday evening. The president and first lady Jill Biden were the guests of honour at a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum. Before dinner, the two leaders toasted the continued friendship and strong ties between the two nat

  • Rioter charged in Pelosi laptop theft sentenced to prison

    A Pennsylvania woman linked to a far-right extremist movement was sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol, where she invaded then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office with other rioters. Riley June Williams, 23, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was charged but not convicted of helping steal a laptop from Pelosi’s office suite during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal jury convicted Williams in November of six charges, including a felony count of civil disorder, after a two-week trial.

  • Husband stabs wife to death during Bible study at his sister’s house, Minnesota cops say

    “Don’t let me die,” one witness recalled her saying.

  • Effects of not eating 'starting to set in' for McMaster hunger strikers on Day 4 of protest

    A hunger strike started by a group of McMaster University students on Monday is taking a toll on their bodies, but they are determined to continue until the university takes action, a member of the group said Thursday. The students want the university to reverse the decision to install four natural gas-powered generators on Cootes Drive in Hamilton. Navin Garg, one of the students with the McMaster Divestment Project who is striking, said they abstained from food since 11 a.m. on Monday. "I thin