Suspected thief tries waving cops away, police say. ‘You’re not supposed to pursue me’

An Illinois man suspected of robbing a jewelry store tried dismissing police, telling them, “You’re not supposed to pursue me,”officers said.

The man, a 34-year-old Chicago resident, is accused of stealing from Kay Jewelers in Lebanon, Indiana, on Nov. 11 before fleeing in a car, according to a news release from the Lebanon Police Department.

Minutes later, a Boone County sheriff’s deputy spotted the man’s vehicle and tried to pull it over.

However, the man ignored the deputy, instead leading them and other responding units on a highway chase.

While pursuing the vehicle, officers noticed the man reaching his hand out the window and signaling to the officers, though it wasn’t clear what message he was trying to send.

At one point, his vehicle collided with a police car, but he continued fleeing.

Eventually, officers from multiple agencies were able to surround the vehicle, and they arrested the man, police said.

“When asked why he was motioning out of the window during the pursuit, the suspect stated, ‘Because I was trying to tell you you’re not supposed to pursue me,’” police said.

The man has been charged with felony theft, felony criminal mischief, felony resisting law enforcement, along with multiple other misdemeanor charges.

Lebanon is located about 30 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

