Suspected Russian diplomat is ‘some bloke standing on a blade of grass’

A suspected Russian diplomat who is squatting on a patch of waste ground in Canberra, where Moscow wanted to build a new embassy has been dismissed by Australia’s prime minister as “some bloke standing on a blade of grass”.

The Russian government had hoped to build its new embassy on the site in the Australian capital but the government vetoed the plan last week on security grounds.

The site, which is a patch of wasteland, is located about 400 yards from parliament and Australian MPs were concerned that it could be used as a spying and surveillance base.

The government cancelled the lease on the site, causing a diplomatic row with Moscow, with the Russian government accusing Australia of “Russophobic hysteria”.

It has since emerged that a man, thought to be a Russian diplomat, has been living in a portable cabin on the site since Sunday, with the Australian press publishing photos of him dressed in a puffer jacket to ward off the chill of the southern hemisphere winter and smoking a cigarette.

Asked whether he was concerned about the apparent squatter, Anthony Albanese, the prime minister, said on Friday: “The national security threat that was represented by a Russian Embassy on site is not the same as some bloke standing on a blade of grass on the site – that, we don’t see really as a threat to our national security.”

He said he was “confident” that the stand-off would be resolved when asked if the diplomat would be declared persona non grata and deported.

Mr Albanese’s words were echoed by Clare O’Neil, the home affairs minister, who said Australia’s national security was in no danger of being compromised by “a bloke sitting on a site”.

Russia has vowed to challenge the veto of its new embassy in Australia’s highest court.

“The Russian Federation has informed the Commonwealth of its intention to commence legal proceedings in the High Court, in which they will challenge the validity of the legislation on constitutional grounds,” said Ms O’Neil.

The government added in a statement: “Russia’s challenge to the validity of the law is not unexpected. This is part of the Russian playbook.”

Russia secured the lease to the site back in 2008 and was granted approval to build a new embassy in 2011.

But Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has transformed its relationship with the West, including Australia, which has condemned the assault and has sent weapons to Kyiv.

Australia is the largest non-Nato contributor of arms to Ukraine, supplying Bushmaster armoured personnel carriers and missiles. Australian soldiers have been sent to Britain to help train Ukrainian recruits.

Assigning a diplomat to occupy the site would not help the Russians in their legal challenge, said Don Rothwell, an international law expert from the Australian National University.

“What they’re doing is diplomatic civil disobedience in terms of indicating their displeasure with the action of the Australian government,” he said.

