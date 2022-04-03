Suspected gang member arrested after gun found during Merced traffic stop, police say

A suspected gang member on parole was arrested Saturday, after a firearm was found during a traffic stop in Merced, according to authorities.

At about 2:30 p.m., a Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of 13th Street and M Street, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said the vehicle’s occupant was identified as 28-year-old Dajonte Padilla, a known gang member. During a parole search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded 9mm handgun, according to police. Authorities said Padilla is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Padilla was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of a felon carrying a loaded firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, according to jail records.

He remained in custody Sunday morning in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Sgt. Salyers at 209-388-7771 or by email at salyersj@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.