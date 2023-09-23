Suspected DUI driver arrested after wrong-way crash on Highway in Sacramento, CHP says

A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Friday morning after driving the wrong way on the W-X corridor of Highway 50 in Sacramento and colliding head-on with an SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to Highway 50 near Fifth Street around 2:39 a.m. after getting a call reporting the incident, said CHP South Sacramento spokesman Officer Mark Leavitt.

The officers learned the motorist was driving west on eastbound lanes and collided into a Nissan driver going east, Leavitt added. The Nissan driver suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital, he said. There were no other injuries reported.

The wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said.

Highway 50 was closed for about an hour, CHP officials said.