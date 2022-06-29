Suspected drunken driver crashes into Fresno police vehicle in three-car collision

A suspected drunken driver crashed into a Fresno police vehicle late Tuesday while the officer was investigating an unrelated traffic stop, a police department official confirmed.

Neither the officer nor the 36-year-old DUI suspect were injured. Two other people were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with complaints of pain, Lt. Brian Valles said.

The officer, whose identity was not released, had stopped a vehicle to investigate a possible traffic violation at Tulare and Fourth streets in southeast Fresno.

Just before 9 p.m., the suspected drunken driver slammed into the back of the police vehicle, pushing into the car the officer was investigating.

The suspect, a 36-year-old woman whose name was not immediately available, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

Valles said it wasn’t immediately clear how fast the driver was going at the time of the crash but noted all three vehicles sustained major damage.