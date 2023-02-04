Suspect wanted for fatally stabbing Denton man found, arrested in Oklahoma City

A murder suspect was arrested Saturday morning in Oklahoma for fatally stabbing a man in Denton Friday night, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of North Elm Street at around 8 p.m. Friday regarding a male who had been stabbed in the chest at a residence on the 200 block of Benjamin Street in Denton.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was declared dead as a result of the stab wounds.

Detectives interviewed those who witnessed the stabbing and identified Bryan Riojas Avila as the suspect, according to Denton police.

Detectives tracked Avila to a mobile home park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with assistance from U.S. Marshal resources.

With help from the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and local Oklahoma agencies, Avila was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives are currently working with the Oklahoma City Police Department to coordinate Avila’s extradition back to Denton, police said in a news release.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending official identification from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim has been identified by family members.