Suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrants for murder after Copperfield victim identified

Calgary police say they want to locate a suspect believed to be connected to a shooting last week in Copperfield that left one man dead.

Michael Andrew Onischuk, 33, is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for murder, police said Wednesday.

On Oct. 30 at approximately 1 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Copperpond Common S.E. after receiving reports that a man had been found dead inside a home.

Upon arrival, police deemed the death suspicious and began investigating. A subsequent autopsy identified the deceased man as Jessie James Hanaghan, 37.

Police said they are seeking information about Onischuk's location or that of his vehicle, described as a 2012 white four-door Jaguar XF, possibly with B.C. licence plate PP023D.

Anyone with information about Onischuk or the vehicle, or with information about the shooting, is asked to contact the police homicide tip line at 403-428-8877.

Members of the public can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.