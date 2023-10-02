Suspect in ‘unprovoked’ Fort Worth double homicide in Mexico or en route there, police say

A suspect who police allege shot to death two men in their 40s in east Fort Worth on Saturday has fled to Mexico or is headed there.

Juan Armando Gallardo is identified in an arrest warrant for capital murder of multiple persons in connection with killings in the 700 block of House Street, Fort Worth police said on Monday.

Gallardo is also accused of shooting a third man who survived. The shooting was unprovoked, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the names of the people who died. Police did not release Gallardo’s age.

Police asked anyone with information on Gallardo’s location or destination in Mexico to call Detective Michael Sones at 817-392-4404.