Suspect in Trail homicide released without charges after arrest

The RCMP are still investigating the June 30 death of a 40-year-old man in Trail, B.C. (CBC - image credit)

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a June 30 death in Trail, B.C. The 33-year old suspect was arrested on July 1 but has since been released from custody without charges.

"We want to reaffirm that we believe that homicide was an isolated incident between two people, who were known to each other and that this individual does not pose an on-going risk to the general public," wrote B.C. RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in a press release.

The RCMP and paramedics responded to a call at a gas station on Victoria Street to assist a critically injured man after a fight at a local church, police say. They arrived on scene at 10 p.m. PT.

The 40-year-old victim died soon after arriving at the local hospital despite efforts by emergency responders, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit tipline at 1-877-987-8477.