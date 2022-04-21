Suspect in Stockton shooting that wounded 9-year-old girl found in Sacramento County

A U.S. Marshals task force made an arrest Wednesday in Sacramento County after finding a man wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that wounded a 9-year-old girl in Stockton.

David Price, 39, was arrested in Citrus Heights in connection with the April 2 shooting on Van Gogh Lane, the Stockton Police Department announced Thursday in social media posts.

When U.S. Marshals took Price into custody, they found and seized five handguns, police said. Price was booked at the San Joaquin County Jail.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Van Gogh Lane. The girl was with her family in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and shots were fired at the vehicle with the girl.

The girl was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition hours following the shooting, police said.