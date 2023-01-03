Suspect in stabbing deaths of 4 Idaho students will be extradited from Pennsylvania

STROUDSBURG, Pennsylvania — A graduate student arrested in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students agreed to be extradited from Pennsylvania so he can be formally charged and prosecuted.

Wearing a red jumpsuit to a short Monroe County court appearance Tuesday afternoon, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, waived his right to an extradition hearing. That sets the stage for him to be returned to Moscow, Idaho, where he will be formally charged in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20.

Appearing before Judge Margherita Pattie Worthington, Kohberger acknowledged his rights, signed the waiver and was removed from the courtroom within 10 minutes. He briefly acknowledged his parents and two sisters, and his mother covered her face as she left he courtroom packed with reporters.

“Mr. Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible,” Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar told CNN before the hearing.

Kohberger will be surrendered to Idaho police within 10 calendar days.

Idaho police accuse Kohberger, a student at nearby Washington State University, of killing the four at their off-campus rental home on Nov. 13, but authorities have not said why they suspect him, or revealed any potential motive. They say they cannot discuss those details until Kohberger is in custody in Idaho.

Two other roommates inside the home slept through the attack, which sent panic through the small, remote town.

Police arrested Kohberger at a home in Chestnuthill Township, Pennsylvania, where his family lives, on Thursday.

A MYSTERY, NO LEADS, THEN A BREAK IN THE CASE: Timeline of the Idaho student murders investigation

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT BRYAN KOHBERGER: Suspect arrested in the slaying of 4 University of Idaho students

Fry said they had not recovered the murder weapon.

Kohberger faces potential charges of first-degree murder and felony burglary for entering the house with intent to commit murder, said Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson.

Story continues

'THEY WERE BRIMMING WITH PROMISE': University of Idaho remembers slain students amid mystery and a killer still at large

STAY IN THE KNOW: Sign up for the Daily Briefing morning newsletter.

Authorities said Kohberger lived in Pullman, Washington, where he was a doctoral student at Washington State University, about 10 miles from Moscow. He grew up in Pennsylvania, where his family still lives.

Police had been seeking a Hyundai Elantra connected to the case, announcing earlier in December they were sifting through 22,000 registrations for Elantras that met the criteria. Friday, Fry confirmed they found an Elantra but released few other details.

Contributing: Micaela Hood and Brian Myszkowski, the Pocono Record; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: University of Idaho student stabbing suspect set for extradition