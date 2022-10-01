Suspect sought in July arson that destroyed historic Isleton restaurant and marina

An arrest warrant has been issued for the second of two men accused of torching a historic Isleton restaurant and marina in July.

The Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant and Marina and its docks were reduced to rubble in the July 6 blaze, causing $1 million in damages.

Now authorities say Rolly “Brian” Heath Byrd, 40, is one of the men responsible for the blaze. Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office issued the warrant Wednesday for his arrest.

“We are looking for Brian Byrd,” said River Delta Fire District Chief Paul Cutino on Friday. “We’re sure he fled the area but we don’t know. We want to find out where he is and hopefully get an arrest.”

Cutino is working with Cal Fire and state Fire Marshal arson and bomb investigators along with Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Cosumnes Fire Department.

Cutino also hired veteran arson investigators to bolster his small department’s effort - a “bunch of retired guys with arson backgrounds” - he said, who have made important contributions to the case.

The deep bench has already paid dividends.

Wyatt Tripp faces arson, conspiracy to commit arson and numerous weapons charges after his arrest in July. Tripp is being held in Sacramento County Sheriff’s custody without bail at Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center near Elk Grove.

Tripp awaits an Oct. 19 hearing in Sacramento Superior Court.

Anyone with information related to the Isleton arson can call the Cal Fire arson hotline anonymously at 800-468-4408.