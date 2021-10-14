Suspect sought after basketball coach becomes 'victim of a random crime' in fatal nightclub shooting

Police have released photos of a man they say is a suspect in the weekend shooting in downtown Calgary. (Calgary Police Service - image credit)

Police have released photos of a man who they say is a suspect in a fatal weekend shooting in downtown Calgary.

On Sunday, police were called to Junction Underground nightclub just before 2:45 a.m. for reports that someone had been shot outside the bar, which is located on Eighth Avenue southwest. At that time police transported a man to hospital where he died shortly later.

An autopsy identified the man as 31-year-old John Mitchell Smith Jr.

Police say he was a Calgarian who had moved a few years ago from Washington to play college basketball.

They believe Smith left the nightclub with a woman around 2:30 a.m. when two men, who were loitering outside, started making unwanted sexual advances and physical contact with the woman.

Smith intervened, according to police, and a man shot him. He also shot the man who was with him, who later drove himself to Foothills Medical Centre. Police say he is not co-operating with the investigation.

Police say the shooter fled the scene east along Eighth Avenue S.W.

"John was a victim of a random crime," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta with the Calgary Police Service homicide unit.

"He was a man that volunteered countless hours coaching basketball and serving with organizations that make our city a better place. Helping his friend cost him his life and we will do everything we can to bring his killer to justice."

Police say the suspect is shorter than six feet tall, with a visible tattoo on his neck and dark wavy hair. He was wearing a white Nike tracksuit top, blue jeans and white runners.

Police say anyone with information on the homicide, or the suspect's identity, can call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.