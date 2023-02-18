6 dead in series of shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody

EMILY SHAPIRO and MEREDITH DELISO
·3 min read

Six people are dead after a "series of shootings" in Tate County, Mississippi, on Friday, authorities said.

A suspect has been taken into custody, the governor said.

The shootings occurred at three different locations in Arkabutla -- outside a convenience store and in two homes -- according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance.

The gunman first entered the store, then fatally shot a man in a vehicle outside in what appears to be a random attack, Lance told ABC News.

A woman believed to be the suspect's ex-wife was fatally shot inside a home about two to three miles away from the store, Lance said. Her husband was struck with a weapon but survived, the sheriff said.

The third scene was behind the suspect's house, at a home down an access road, according to Lance. Two people were found dead in the house and two others believed to be handymen were found dead on the access road outside the residence, Lance said.

The suspect -- identified as Richard Dale Crum, 52, of Arkabutla -- was arrested outside his home without incident, Lance said. He allegedly had two handguns and a shotgun.

Crum has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, with additional charges for the other victims expected to be filed in the coming days, the sheriff's office said.

Crum is being held without bond in the Tate County Jail. It is unclear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The sheriff's office said it is in the "very early stages" of the investigation.

Investigators believe the suspect has no connection to the victim at the convenience store and were working to determine if he was related to or knew any of the other five victims, Lance said Friday.

The victims were identified by the Tate County deputy coroner on Saturday as: Chris Boyce, 59, of Lakeland, Florida; Debra Crum, 60, of Arkabutla, who was the suspect's ex-wife; John Rorie, 59, of Tate County; Charles Manuel, 76, of Tate County; George McCain, 73, of Arkabutla, who was the stepfather of the suspect; and McCain's sister, Lynda McCain, 78, of Arkabutla.

It is believed the suspect acted alone, according to Gov. Tate Reeves.

"His motive is not yet known," Reeves tweeted.

President Joe Biden said he and the first lady are mourning the six killed in Tate County, as they have for "far too many Americans."

"We grieve with their families and with Americans nationwide as gun violence claims yet more lives," Biden said in a statement Friday. "We are also praying for the recovery of those injured in this horrendous attack, and for survivors who will carry both grief and trauma with them for the rest of their lives."

Biden said federal law enforcement is in close touch with state and local authorities and he has directed that all federal support be made available, while also calling on Congress to take "commonsense steps" on gun law reforms.

"We are 48 days into the year and our nation has already suffered at least 73 mass shootings. Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough," Biden said. "Gun violence is an epidemic and Congress must act now."

ABC News' Faith Abubey, Matt Foster and Molly Nagle contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

