Suspect in SC bank robberies dies in crash after leading NC deputies on I-95 chase

A man suspected of robbing multiple banks in South Carolina died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Nash County Friday night after he led deputies in a brief chase, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies pursued the man, who has not yet been identified, on I-95 near mile marker 132 before 9 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook.

During the chase, the man crashed his vehicle in the adjoining woods, and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

In addition to sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and a local fire department responded to the scene to investigate.

The sheriff’s office did not say how the chase began or how the man was identified as a suspect in the robberies. It said more information would be released later.

