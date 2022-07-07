Suspect in police pursuit charged + Could gas drop below $4?

Hey folks! KJ here. If you were like me and up early this morning, you may have seen our first CLT Politics newsletter edition written by Will Wright. In it, an interesting interview with a former N.C. Supreme Court justice and lots more.

Suspect leads police on wild ride through Charlotte and parts of SC, arrested after wreck on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The chase ended with a crash at South Blvd and East Blvd.

An update from yesterday’s two-hour police pursuit: A 26-year-old man has been charged with multiple felonies after he was accused of stealing four cars and leading police across the Charlotte area.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Tyler Harding after a wreck at East Boulevard and South Boulevard in the Dilworth neighborhood ended the pursuit. Harding was treated at the scene for minor injuries, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said at a news conference yesterday.

Harding was jailed on $115,000 in bonds and his court date is tomorrow. A woman who was accused of stealing one of the cars was also arrested, Mecklenburg County Jail records show.

The price of gas at the BP station near Ashley Road and Scott Futtrell Drive in Charlotte on June 13, 2022 reflected the rising gas prices across NC and nationwide. On June 14, 2022 the national average price for a gallon of gas hit $5.01, the highest number recorded by AAA since 2000.

For the past couple of months, it’s been a pain at the pump. But could we see prices drop soon?

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, predicted gas prices will go down by one or two cents per day as long as oil prices continue to fall.

“Some factors could cause the price of oil to rise, like a hurricane threatening the Gulf of Mexico or a major refinery issue, but North Carolina is among the states that are most likely to see a “station in a given area fall under $4 per gallon in the days or weeks ahead,” said De Haan.

The current average price for a gallon of gas in North Carolina is $4.39, down 11 cents from a week ago, according to AAA.

Scott Weaver, of Charlotte, N.C., walks past film reels at the Independent Picture House in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, June 13, 2022. Weaver helped decorate the lobby at the theatre.

Film crews are coming to North Carolina to make five new movies and TV series that will begin production this year, including two in Charlotte.

One of the productions is the Hallmark TV movie “To Her with Love.” The film was awarded $975,000 from the North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant to film in Mecklenburg and Rowan County, according to Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.

Additional productions that have been filmed in the state recently include the Amazon Prime Video series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and the Starz series “Hightown.”

Alchemy’s patio provides clean, modern lines for sipping a craft beer, mocktail or glass of wine while you dine on small plates.

The South End food scene is losing one of its well-known spots. After two years in business, vegetarian-forward restaurant Alchemy will be closing this Sunday.

“We sincerely thank all our guests, friends, artists, and clientele for the opportunity to share Alchemy’s story, food, and staff with you and your families,” Alchemy co-owner Glen Nocik said. “It has been a pleasure serving some of the most amazing patrons who have shared in our culinary and artistic vision.”

