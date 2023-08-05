Suspect in Orlando police shooting dead after armed standoff

Orlando, Fla., Police Chief Eric Smith (at podium) told reporters Saturday that a man believed to be responsible for shooting two police officers had died after a gun battle with authorities. Photo courtesy Mayor of Orlando

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A man believed to be responsible for shooting and injuring two Orlando, Fla., police officers has been killed following an armed standoff, authorities confirmed Saturday.

Two members of the Orlando Police Department remain in the hospital with critical injuries and officials are not releasing their names.

Both are expected to survive and fully recover from their injuries.

The two officers stopped a vehicle late Friday which was believed to be related to a homicide in Miami. A suspect inside then opened fire, hitting both officers before carjacking another vehicle and driving away from the scene, leading to a police pursuit.

Police later identified the suspect as Dalton Viel, 28.

"After an extensive search, we were able to find the suspect at the Holiday Inn located in the 5900 block of Caravan Court," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said in a joint statement.

"The SWAT team responded to the hotel at 6:00 a.m. EDT and was able to safely evacuate the hotel. The suspect then barricaded himself inside a hotel room. Several attempts to get him to surrender were made but he refused to cooperate."

Viel began shooting at the tactical officers who then returned fire, according to police.

He was killed in the exchange of gunfire, Smith later told reporters.

"We would like to thank Orlando Health and all of the law enforcement agencies who have helped us throughout the night with this investigation. We also want to thank everyone from our community who has been sharing information and providing support for our department," Smith said in a statement. "Our officers are lucky to be alive and we ask that you continue to pray for them."

Police said they would release details about Viel's "extensive violent criminal history" later on Saturday.

"I'm grateful for the doctors and nurses providing the essential care that the injured officers need at this time. I also want to join Chief Smith in thanking the officers and our law enforcement partners who've ensured the suspect is no longer a threat to our community," Dyer said in a statement.