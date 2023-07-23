Security guard killed in shooting at hospital in Portland, Oregon; suspect dead following manhunt

Security guard killed in shooting at hospital in Portland, Oregon; suspect dead following manhunt

A security guard was killed in a shooting at a hospital in Portland, Oregon, that prompted an hourslong manhunt for the suspect, police said.

The suspect is also dead following an officer-involved shooting, police said.

PHOTO: In this image from Google Maps Street View, Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital is shown in Portland, Oregon. (Google Maps Street View)

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Officers initially responded to Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in northwest Portland around 11 a.m. PT Saturday following a report of a person possibly armed with a gun, police said.

MORE: Pregnant woman killed, 4 others injured in shooting at Houston park

Upon arrival, officers "were told that shots had been fired in the hospital," Sgt. Kevin Allen, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau, told reporters at a briefing. No patients were injured, though the hospital security guard was wounded in the shooting, police said. He was transferred to a Level 1 Trauma Center where he later died, police said.

The suspect had left the hospital following the shooting, prompting a manhunt. The hospital also sheltered in place amid the active search.

Officers determined the suspect was in a vehicle, which was stopped by police in the city of Gresham, about 15 miles east of Portland.

"During the incident, shots were fired by police. The suspect is deceased," the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

"This is a sad day for the staff at Legacy Health, and our hearts go out to the family, friends, and coworkers of the employees affected by today's tragedy," Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement. "By all accounts, hospital staff and law enforcement did great work responding to this incident, and I'm grateful for the coordinated efforts by all."

The victim and suspect have not been publicly identified.

MORE: 4 stabbed in series of unprovoked attacks in Maryland; suspect shot dead by officer: Police

The hospital shelter-in-place was lifted at about 4:15 p.m. PT.

"This is an extremely scary situation. I want to acknowledge the stress and the scariness of this situation for our patients, for their family members and certainly for our care team," Legacy COO Jonathan Avery said at the briefing, which was held amid the active search for the suspect.

Avery stressed that the hospital is safe but urged staff and visitors to not come until the scene was cleared. The emergency department was put on diversion, with no incoming patients until the hospital received the all-clear, Avery said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Security guard killed in shooting at hospital in Portland, Oregon; suspect dead following manhunt originally appeared on abcnews.go.com