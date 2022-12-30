Suspect in killings of Idaho college students arrested in Pennsylvania

Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY
·3 min read

A suspect in last month's killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official confirmed to The Associated Press.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held without bail for extradition on first degree murder charges, according to arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court. The arrest warrant was issued by the police department in Moscow, Idaho, and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.

News of the arrest broke hours after Moscow police announced they would hold a Friday afternoon press conference to announce developments in the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle.

The unsettling nighttime attack — police said the four were all likely asleep when they were stabbed — touched off a wave of fear across the 26,000-person town where homicides are rare. Two other roommates inside the home slept through the attack, police said.

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest paperwork said Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students.
No motive given for nighttime attack

Police and prosecutors had previously indicated they knew of no motive for the brutal attack at the off-campus rental home, and released few details about the murder weapon. A small army of federal and state investigators have been assisting in the case, processing thousands of tips and videos.

In particular, investigators for weeks have been looking for a white Hyundai Elantra 2011-2013 model.

On Thursday, Moscow police chief James Fry released a video statement saying the house was being turned over to a commercial crime-scene remediation team to remove biohazards like blood and forensic chemicals used by investigators.

"We've received a lot more tips here recently and we're continuing to investigate and follow up on those," Fry said Thursday. "We want to thank the community for all of their help and and thank all the people across the nation for all the help they have given us."

Police initially said the deaths were an "isolated targeted attack," without offering specifics why, and said there was "no imminent threat" to anyone else. Fry then backtracked on Nov. 16, saying, "We cannot say there’s no threat to the community and as we have stated, please stay vigilant, report any suspicious activity and be aware of your surroundings at all times."

The uncertainty prompted many students at the University of Idaho to switch to online classes for the remainder of the semester.

Who were the victims?

A community memorial service for Goncalves and Mogen, both 21, was planned for Friday afternoon in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, where they graduated high school. Both women were seniors; Mogen was studying marketing and Goncalves was a general studies major in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.

Kernodle, 20, was a junior studying marketing and was dating Chapin, whom police said was sleeping over at her house.

Chapin, 20, was a first-year student studying recreation, sport and tourism management and was from Washington state.

All four victims were involved in fraternity or sorority organizations.

"Ethan, Xana, Maddie and Kaylee came to the University of Idaho and found their place ...  They were brimming with promise and poised to make their mark on the world outside of Moscow," Scott Green, president of the University of Idaho, said at a vigil in November.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Idaho murders update: Suspect Bryan Kohberger arrested in deaths

