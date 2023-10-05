Suspect killed when police investigate gunshots fired in road near Uptown, CMPD says

A 911 call about someone firing shots in the street ended with the suspect fatally shot and one police officer hospitalized for “precautionary” reasons, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, in the 100 block of Frazier Avenue, which is near the intersection of Interstate 77 and West Trade Street.

Update on Officer Involved Shooting Investigation in the 100 block of Frazier Avenue in the Metro Division. pic.twitter.com/IFA38t8BHr — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 5, 2023

“Upon arrival, an officer encountered an armed subject matching the description of the individual in question. The officer gave repeated verbal commands for the subject to stop and drop the weapon,” CMPD said in a news release.

“An encounter ensued resulting in shots being fired and the subject was struck. ... The officer immediately began rendering life-saving measures before MEDIC arrived. MEDIC transported the subject to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

Investigators say the male suspect pointed his gun directly at the officer “on at least one or two occasions” during the confrontation.

“The officer was also transported to the hospital ... just to get checked out by medical staff,” CMPD officials said.

The identity of the officer has not been released.

An investigation of the shooting will be handled by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and “CMPD will conduct a parallel internal investigation as that is standard protocol,” officials said.

