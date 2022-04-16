Suspect a jewellery allergy? There may be a simpler explanation

Sali Hughes
·2 min read

I’ve recently put my wedding and engagement rings back on after about 18 months of their hibernating in a cupboard. It wasn’t marital woe that caused me to remove them – but, less distressingly, a manky finger. Early on in the pandemic, my ring finger began to itch, redden and weep to the point where removing my jewellery altogether became unavoidable. I’m another common case of hand dermatitis.

According to consultant dermatologist Justine Hextall, the number of patients seeking help for cases of contact dermatitis apparently caused by rings, bracelets, watches, fitness trackers and protective gloves has increased significantly in the past two years (up to 23% of healthcare workers are sufferers).

An assumed “allergy” to jewellery is not pandemic-specific, of course, but the fact that hand dermatitis has flourished during Covid gives us clues to its commonly misunderstood causes (an allergy to nickel is not unusual, but if your jewellery is gold, platinum, rhodium, titanium, sterling silver, plastic or silicone, the issue is more likely to be the environment beneath it). According to Hextall, frequent hand-washing plays a big part.

“Although repeated use of alcohol hand sanitiser gels will cause dryness and sometimes irritation, the evidence suggests that it’s less likely to cause dermatitis than soap and water,” she says (to add to the dilemma, it’s likely to be more effective against viruses than the gel, so alternating the two methods might be of value in avoiding flare-ups).

Trapped moisture plays a part, too. The sheer frequency of my hand-washing meant that I wasn’t always able to take the time to dry the skin under my jewellery thoroughly, and the residual soapy dampness sat there, causing mischief. This is why so many gym-goers who shower in their Apple Watches and Fitbits find themselves with irritated wrists, then conclude they must be allergic to the strap (again, it’s possible, but more likely to be trapped sweat, soap and bacteria).

Best practice is to remove the item and clean it thoroughly with an antibacterial wipe, then switch wrists while the affected area recovers. Try not to tighten straps so much that they can’t move a little on your skin; instead allow some air to circulate. After any showering or hand-washing, take an extra moment to dry well under the band, ring or bracelet, and then create a moisture barrier with an unscented glycerin-rich hand cream, like the Justine Hextall-recommended Neutrogena Norwegian Formula (£2.75).

