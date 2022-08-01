Suspect injured in exchange of gunfire with St. Louis police after pursuit into Venice

A suspect was injured Friday night in an exchange of gunfire with St. Louis police officers who had pursued a stolen vehicle into Venice, where it crashed, according to Illinois State Police.

The incident happened at 10:26 p.m.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department pursued a carjacked vehicle from St. Louis into Venice, where it crashed at Bissell Street and Klein Avenue, Illinois State Police said in a release.

A passenger got out of the vehicle and began firing at police officers, according to the release. The officers fired back, striking the shooter. The shooter’s’ injuries were not life threatening, and he was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the suspect vehicle also was injured, but the nature of the injuries were not disclosed in the release.

No officers were injured.

The Illinois State Police is handling the investigation.