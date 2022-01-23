Suspect in Hay River, N.W.T. homicide investigation arrested in Alberta

RCMP say there is a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Riley Jordan Moyah, who is thought to be somewhere in Alberta. Moyah is a suspect in the homicide of a Hay River man who died Sunday. (Submitted by RCMP - image credit)

A 23-year-old man arrested in Alberta is considered a suspect in a homicide investigation after a body was found in Hay River last weekend.

According to an RCMP news release, Riley Jordan Moyah was arrested in Alberta after a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued.

At 9 a.m. on Jan. 16, the RCMP said officers went to Lagoon Road where the body of a 24-year-old man was found.

The death was determined to be a homicide and Moyah is considered a suspect in the investigation, police said in the news release.

He will be returned to the N.W.T. to appear in territorial court next week.