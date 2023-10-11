Suspect found dead in Olathe home after encounter with officers, shots fired: Police

A man was found dead inside an Olathe residence after an encounter with police officers where gunshots were fired, a department spokesman said late Tuesday.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 23500 block of West 126th Terrace to investigate an assault that had been reported previously, Sgt. John Moncayo, with the Olathe police, said in a written statement.

The officers were speaking with the person who reported the assault when the suspect in their investigation ran past them while armed with a handgun, according to police. One of the officers shot at him as the suspect was trying to get inside a neighbor’s house.

Residents of that home ran outside after the suspect ran in, according to police. The area was closed off as a response team was called.

A police drone was used to search through the house. The man was found to be dead in the home afterward, according to police.

It was not immediately clear based on statements from police whether the suspect was known to have been struck by the officer’s gunfire. Moncayo said in the statement that the “manner of the man’s death and what occurred inside the residence is still under investigation.”

The identity of the man was not immediately released.

The Johnson County Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team, which reviews uses of deadly force by police officers, was called in along with investigators from area police agencies. The shooting scene was being processed by crime lab technicians late Tuesday night.

Police were asking anyone with information to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.