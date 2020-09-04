Suspect in fatal Portland shooting was killed by officers during arrest: New York Times

(Reuters) - A suspect in the fatal shooting of a supporter of the Patriot Prayer group in Portland was killed on Thursday night when authorities moved to arrest him, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/03/us/michael-reinoehl-arrest-portland-shooting.html?referringSource=articleShare, citing officials familiar with the investigation.

The suspect Michael Reinoehl was killed during an encounter in Lacey, southwest of Seattle, according to the report.

The Oregonian newspaper reported Reinoehl was under investigation in the killing that took place after Aaron Danielson, one of the supporters of President Trump who came into downtown Portland and clashed with protesters demonstrating against racial injustice and police brutality.

"Why aren't the Portland Police ARRESTING the cold blooded killer of Aaron "Jay" Danielson," Trump tweeted on Thursday regarding the issue.







