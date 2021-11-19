Suspect faces a murder charge in south Sacramento shooting that killed Elk Grove man

Homicide detectives arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of an Elk Grove man found on a south Sacramento street earlier this month.

Demonte Lavase Smith, 34, of Sacramento County was identified as the suspect and arrested in the shooting death of Deandre Taylor, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Thursday evening.

Smith was booked on a homicide charge Nov. 12 at the Sacramento County Jail, according to jail records. Smith on Thursday evening remained in custody at the jail, where he was being held without bail.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office on Monday filed a criminal complaint against Smith, charging him with one count of murder, according to Sacramento Superior Court records. Smith was arraigned later that afternoon and is scheduled to return to court Dec. 20.

Taylor, 36, of Elk Grove was killed in the shooting shortly after 10 p.m. Nov. 7, when he was found in front of a home in the 7200 block of Palmer House Drive, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said detectives believe there are no other suspects wanted in this fatal shooting, and there was no further information available about last week’s arrest.

Deputies first became aware of the shooting after witnesses called 911 to report gunshots on Palmer House Drive, just south of Florin Road. Deputies found the man, later identified as Taylor, in the street with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, sheriff’s officials have said.

Medics from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District arrived and pronounced Taylor dead at the scene.