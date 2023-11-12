Suspect In Detroit Synagogue Leader Killing Released With No Charges

Police released the suspect in the killing of Samantha Woll, president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, in Detriot, Michigan, on Friday night, just a few days after being placed in custody.

No charges had been filed against the suspect, whose name has not been publicly released, in relation to the Jewish community leader’s death as of Friday afternoon. Michigan law states that a suspect can only be held without charges for three days.

Woll, 40, was found dead outside her home on the morning of Oct. 21, just hours after returning from a wedding the night before.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene after receiving a 911 call, where Woll was declared dead on the scene, Police Chief James White said during a press conference in October.

There were no signs of forced entry at her home, according to White, but an examination found that she had multiple stab wounds on her body. Investigators believe she made her way outside after being stabbed in her home, according to CBS News.

The suspect was arrested and placed in custody on Wednesday. Sources told Detroit News that the suspect was reportedly close to Woll and attended her funeral last month.

The Detroit Police Department did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request to comment.

Concerns were raised about whether or not Woll’s death was the result of an antisemitic attack in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Since the war broke out on Oct. 7, the U.S. has seen an increase in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents, ABC News reported.

White previously stated that no evidence indicates that Woll’s murder was a hate crime motivated by antisemitism, saying: “We believe there are no other groups or anyone at risk in regard to this particular incident. We believe that this incident was not moved by antisemitism and that this suspect acted alone.”

According to White, details about the active investigation would remain confidential at this time.

