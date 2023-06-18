2 dead, suspect detained in shooting at Gorge Amphitheatre campground, sheriff says

A suspect was detained after at least two people were killed during an "active shooter" situation at a campground near the Gorge Amphitheatre on Saturday in Washington, the sheriff said.

"Officers pursed, closed-in on the suspect, and have the suspect in custody. Multiple individuals have suffered gunshot wounds," the Grant County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post at about 10:50 p.m. local time.

At least five people were injured in the shooting, authorities said in that update.

The sheriff had earlier posted that there was an "active shooter at Gorge Amphitheatre," adding, "If at the Gorge, seek cover. Run, hide or fight suspect."

The open-air venue, which can host up to 27,500 people, was scheduled on Saturday to host Beyond Wonderland, an electronic dance festival.

"Please avoid the Gorge Gate H campgrounds area as it is closed due to an incident that has been handled by local authorities," Beyond Wonderland said on Twitter. "There is no current danger to festival goers or the campgrounds."

