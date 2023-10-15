Suspect in custody after shots fired at Texas State Fair; 2 people injured, police say
A suspect is in custody after a shooting at the Texas State Fair injured two people Saturday evening, Dallas police announced on social media.
The Dallas Police Department said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) at 8:02 p.m. that they were investigating a shooting at the State Fair.
Police told Star-Telegram media partner, WFAA-TV, that two people were shot, but no one was killed.
The suspect in custody has not yet been identified.
The State Fair issued an emergency order on X and said the park was evacuated. People are advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
