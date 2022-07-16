Suspect in custody after Saturday morning shooting in Sacramento leaves 1 injured

A suspect has been arrested following the Saturday morning shooting of a man on the 4500 block of 10th avenue, according to authorities.

Around 8:05 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in a residential area between 44th Street and Stockton Boulevard, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department said.

The victim, identified by police as a male adult, drove himself to a nearby hospital after suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound, the spokesperson said.

According to the police department, officers were later able to take the suspect into custody safely.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition, the spokesperson said.

Detectives are taking over the investigation which is still active, according to the department. No further information was available as of Saturday afternoon.