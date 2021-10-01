Ex-Student Arrested After Opening Fire at Houston Prep School, Cops Say

Houston Police

A 25-year-old former student at a Houston elementary school was taken into custody Friday after opening fire on school staff, Houston police said.

He “shot through a glass door and immediately fired upon one of the employees of the school” at about 11:45 a.m., Police Chief Troy Finner said.

A school administrator at YES Prep Elementary School was shot in the back and taken to a nearby hospital, Finner said. The gunman, armed with a rifle, surrendered when officers arrived.

Students told local outlets that they heard at least one gunshot and saw blood on the floor.

One student told KHOU in a livestream that she heard gunshots then a staff member yelled at them to lockdown, and that it wasn’t a drill.

She said she saw the school’s principal with “blood on the back of his shirt and he was limping.”

Other students told KHOU that they saw a smashed glass window with a single bullet hole, and blood on the floor.

YES Prep Elementary School confirmed the shooting in a statement. “No students have been injured,” the statement said. “We are gathering information and will pass along as soon as we can.”

