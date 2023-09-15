Suspect in custody after plane stolen, crashes at Rockcliffe airport

Ottawa police responded to an incident at the Rockcliffe airport Thursday night. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press - image credit)

One person was taken into custody after a privately owned plane was stolen at the Rockcliffe airport Thursday night, Ottawa police say.

The plane was stolen and then crashed onto the airport's property, damaging two other planes, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after 8 p.m.

Rockcliffe airport is located on the Ottawa River, just east of the city's Manor Park neighbourhood.

The airport is closed to all outbound and inbound traffic until the investigation has concluded, police said.

According to Ottawa paramedics, one man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not respond to a request for more information late Thursday.