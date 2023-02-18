Mississippi mass shooting: Six killed and suspect detained, police say

Sam Cabral - BBC News, Washington DC
·2 min read

At least six people have died in a series of shootings in a small rural town in the US state of Mississippi, police say.

All the victims were gunned down at several locations in Arkabutla, about 45 miles (72km) south of Memphis, in neighbouring Tennessee.

Three victims were found dead inside two houses, while others were found inside a store, in a car and on a road.

Police confirmed they have a lone suspect in custody.

The Tate County sheriff's office identified him as a 52-year-old local resident.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, with additional charges to be filed in the coming days, and is being held without bail at the county jail.

The suspect is believed to have acted alone, although his motive is not yet known, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves tweeted on Friday.

The state bureau of investigation is helping police with the investigation.

The rampage began when the gunman entered a store and shot a man at around 11:00 local time (17:00 GMT), Sheriff Brad Lance told Action News 5.

He then went to a nearby home where he shot a woman dead and injured her husband, the sheriff said.

Mr Lance said that the gunman then went to a home believed to be his own residence and killed two more people there.

Deputies spotted the suspect inside a car matching witnesses' descriptions and were able to apprehend him in the driveway of another home after a brief car chase.

Police found two more victims there, one inside a car and one on the road, not far from the other victims in the town of fewer than 300 people.

The suspect was "dressed in camouflage with a long gun", an eyewitness told local media.

A primary and secondary school in nearby Coldwater were placed in lockdown during the incident.

Another witness - Ethan Cash, a 19-year-old local resident - told WREG-TV that he had seen the gun-toting suspect.

Mr Cash said he checked the pulse of the victim who died inside his vehicle.

"This... doesn't happen out here," he said. "This is supposed to be a peaceful place."

Friday's incident marks the 73rd mass shooting since the year began, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA) non-profit research database.

GVA defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are injured or killed.

Mpa showing Arkabutla, MS
Mpa showing Arkabutla, MS

Latest Stories

  • Selena Gomez Slams Body-Shaming Trolls, Says Lupus Medication Led To Recent Weight Gain

    “I just wanted to tell you I love you guys, and thanks for supporting me and understanding," Gomez said on TikTok. "And if not, go away."

  • 6 people killed in shooting spree in rural Mississippi town; suspect in custody, police say

    Six people were shot dead Friday in a small town in rural Mississippi, officials said. A suspect was in custody.

  • DOJ opens civil rights investigation after Black man shot in face by deputy

    The shooting of a Black man in Mississippi during a drug raid is the subject of a federal civil rights investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The Justice Department was joined by the FBI and federal prosecutors in making the announcement Wednesday. "The FBI Jackson Field Office, the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division, and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Mississippi have opened a federal civil rights investigation into a color of law incident involving the Rankin County Sheriff's Office," the FBI Jackson statement read.

  • Meat plant cleaning service fined $1.5M for hiring minors

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One of the country's largest cleaning services for food processing companies employed more than 100 children in dangerous jobs at 13 meatpacking plants across the country, the U.S. Department of Labor said Friday as it announced over $1.5 million in civil penalties. The investigation into Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, began last summer. Department officials searched three meatpacking plants owned by JBS USA and Turkey Valley Farms in Nebraska and Minnesota, and fo

  • Odessa eagle scout gives back with mobile food pantry

    Jackson Davis spent years transforming an old Pasco County School bus into a mobile food pantry to help the community of Odessa. The Big Blue Bus is nicknamed “The Eagle” after his Eagle Scout Project, and Davis thought out every detail. “It started off as just a typical yellow school bus. I mean, a couple years ago, it was driving around kids,” Davis said.

  • Infant body found in submerged car in flooded West Virginia

    The body of an infant was found in a submerged car Friday in southern West Virginia after floodwaters swept through the state, authorities said. The flooding came amid a string of thunderstorms that inundated the South and dumped nearly 3 inches (8 centimeters) of rain in parts of West Virginia. Thunderstorms were possible Friday from the Florida Panhandle to the North Carolina coast, said National Weather Service forecaster Bob Oravec.

  • Gun violence in US and what the statistics tell us

    Charts explaining some of the key statistics behind gun ownership and attacks linked to guns in the US.

  • Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón puts Venmo payment fans sent him to good use

    Yankees fans wanted Carlos Rodón to sign with their team, so they sent cash via Venmo. Rodon said he gave that money to someone who really needed it.

  • 'Mom, I hear gunshots.' Michigan State students live through a second mass shooting

    There is a disturbing new class of students who have lived through a school mass shooting: Students who have lived through two.

  • Victoria officer's lost notebook obtained by criminals, used in alleged offence: cops

    Victoria Police are warning dozens of people that their names and other personal information contained in an officer's lost notebook are now being "circulated among the criminal element." Victoria Police Chief Const. Del Manak said Thursday the officer's notebook was lost for five days in December, but his office only learned of the loss and the "unacceptable" and "extremely disappointing" privacy breach last week. While the notebook has been recovered, Manak said police found out the notes were

  • Serial killer obsessive ‘giggled’ after stabbing her boyfriend to death, court hears

    A woman obsessed with serial killers “giggled” as she admitted to a friend she had murdered her boyfriend.

  • Indian child marriage crackdown leaves families in anguish

    Standing outside the local police station in her village in northeast India, 19-year-old Nureja Khatun is anxious. Nearly an hour later, she sees her husband, Akbar Ali, for just a few seconds when he is shuffled into a police van. Khatun’s husband is one of more than 3,000 men, including Hindu and Muslim priests, who were arrested nearly two weeks ago in the northeastern state of Assam under a wide crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18.

  • Bankrupt Alex Jones, who owes almost $1.5 billion to relatives of Sandy Hook victims, is spending nearly $100k a month

    InfoWars' Alex Jones is spending nearly $100,000 a month. He owes more than a billion in damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims.

  • 4 Montreal men face 105 charges after allegedly trying to steal a car in Mississauga

    Four Montreal men are facing 105 charges after they were arrested in Mississauga, Ont. early Thursday while allegedly trying to steal a car in a parking lot. In a news release on Thursday, Peel Regional Police said they were called to a "car theft in progress" in the lot near Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard East at about 3:25 a.m. When officers arrived, they arrested the four men and seized automobile master keys, a key reprogrammer and break-in tools, police said in the release. One of the me

  • Alex Murdaugh grimaces as trial hears bizarre 911 call after being shot in the head: ‘I’ve got a flat tire’

    Mr Murdaugh initially claimed he was ambushed in a drive-by shooting but soon after admitted to conspiring to pay a hitman to shoot him dead

  • Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal 'Rust' shooting, faces more than 5 years in jail

    Baldwin accidentally shot and killed the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film "Rust" in October 2021.

  • B.C. Court of Appeal orders seizure of 3 Hells Angels clubhouses

    British Columbia's highest court has ordered the seizure of three Hells Angels clubhouses in the province following a years-long legal battle with the outlaw motorcycle club. On Wednesday, the B.C. Court of Appeal published its decision in the case between the province's Director of Civil Forfeiture and Angel Acres Recreation and Festival Property Ltd. A panel of three judges overturned a 2020 B.C, Supreme Court ruling that allowed the Hells Angels to keep its properties in Nanaimo, Kelowna and

  • Police release new suspect photos linked to Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping

    Over a year after she was abducted from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police investigators have released new photos of people they believe were involved in Elnaz Hajtamiri's kidnapping. In a news release issued Thursday, police said two men and one woman can be seen in photos taken in Quebec, though police believe these people are living in the Greater Toronto Area. "We need your help in identifying these individuals," the news release reads. Anyone with information about thei

  • Fani Willis, the 'pit bull' prosecutor eyeing Trump, now has new targets

    Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor leading the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, is also weighing whether witnesses to the grand jury probe lied under oath. That was one of the revelations from five pages of the special grand jury's report on Trump made public on Thursday in keeping with a judge's order, which could open new criminal targets for Willis, who has been described as a "pit bull in the courtroom." The 51-year-old Fulton County district attorney will need that kind of tenacity if she decides to bring criminal charges against Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

  • Nevada officer slams student recording police, kneels on him

    A school police officer in Las Vegas was captured on cellphone video last week slamming a high school student to the ground and pinning him underneath his knee, prompting an investigation and renewed calls from Nevada activists who want to see police removed from schools and more resources for students. The Clark County School District Police Department said the Feb. 9 encounter outside Durango High School in suburban Las Vegas unfolded while officers were investigating a report of a firearm near the campus, but school officials have not released further information, including whether a weapon was found. District Police Chief Mike Blackeye said in a statement Wednesday that the officer was reassigned to other duties pending the outcome of the investigation into his actions, and Superintendent Jesus Jara said he has called for a “complete review” of the police department’s use of force policy.