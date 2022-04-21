Suspect in custody in connection with slain mom dumped in duffel bag
A person is in custody in connection with the death of Orsolya Gaal, the New York City mother found stabbed to death inside a duffel bag, police sources told ABC News.
David Bonola, 44, was arrested just before 1 a.m. Thursday and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.
Gaal was found in a duffel bag in Queens on Saturday morning. The 51-year-old was stabbed dozens of times, according to police sources.
The medical examiner’s office said she died from "sharp force injuries" to the neck.
A trail of blood from the duffel bag led to Gaal's Queens home, police said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
