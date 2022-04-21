Suspect in custody in connection with slain mom dumped in duffel bag

A person is in custody in connection with the death of Orsolya Gaal, the New York City mother found stabbed to death inside a duffel bag, police sources told ABC News.

David Bonola, 44, was arrested just before 1 a.m. Thursday and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

Gaal was found in a duffel bag in Queens on Saturday morning. The 51-year-old was stabbed dozens of times, according to police sources.

PHOTO: Police at the scene where a duffel bag with the body of Orsolya Gaal was found in Kew Gardens, Queens in New York, April 16, 2022. (WABC)

The medical examiner’s office said she died from "sharp force injuries" to the neck.

A trail of blood from the duffel bag led to Gaal's Queens home, police said.

