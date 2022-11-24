Suspect in Colorado Springs mass shooting appears in court, ordered held without bail

Justin Reutter, USA TODAY
·3 min read

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The suspect in a mass shooting at a well-known LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub that left five people dead appeared in court Wednesday, one day after being released from the hospital.

During the hearing, Judge Charlotte Ankeny set a first-appearance court date for Anderson Lee Aldrich for Dec. 6 at 8:30 a.m. She also granted a motion by the defense to unseal the arrest warrant to the public defenders representing Aldrich for purposes of defense, while keeping the record sealed for other purposes.

The arrest warrant was sealed by court order following a motion filed Monday.

Aldrich was ordered held without bail. Aldrich faces five counts of murder and five counts of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.

Mass killing database: Revealing trends, details and anguish of every US event since 2006

Aldrich appeared via video link from the El Paso County Jail. Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary, appeared injured and sat with their hands cuffed and head tilted to one side.

Police say Aldrich walked into Club Q shortly before midnight Saturday with a long rifle and opened fire, killing five and wounding 17.

Killed in the attack were Daniel Aston, 28; Derrick Rump, 38; Kelly Loving, 40; Ashley Paugh, 35; and Raymond Green Vance, 22.

Bar patrons subdued Aldrich, who was hospitalized for several days before being transferred to the El Paso County Jail.

Mass killing database: Revealing trends, details and anguish of every US event since 2006

A police investigator puts on protective booties before entering the crime scene at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
A police investigator puts on protective booties before entering the crime scene at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers previously told USA Today that Club Q has been a safe haven for LGBTQ community members for 21 years. The shooting has "all the trappings of a hate crime," but the investigation will determine the motive, Suthers said.

Hate crime charges would require proving that the shooter was motivated by bias, such as against the victims’ actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity. The charges against Aldrich are preliminary, and prosecutors have not yet filed formal charges.

Aldrich is represented by Joseph Archambault, a chief trial deputy with the state public defender’s office. Lawyers from the office do not comment on cases to the media.

In a motion filed Tuesday demanding bond and a preliminary hearing, the public defenders representing Aldrich noted that Aldrich identifies as nonbinary.

People pay their respects at a memorial display set up to remember the five victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
People pay their respects at a memorial display set up to remember the five victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

In 2021, Aldrich was arrested after their mother reported that they threatened her with a homemade bomb and other weapons, police said. Though authorities at the time said no explosives were found, gun control advocates are asking why police didn’t try to trigger Colorado’s red flag law, which would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons their his mother says Aldrich had.

El Paso County District Attorney Michael J. Allen said the state has "very restrictive sealing laws'' pertaining to cases that have been dismissed. There’s no public record that prosecutors charged Aldrich in that incident, so a red flag law would not apply.

Aldrich was known as Nicholas Franklin Brink until 2016. Weeks before turning 16, Aldrich petitioned a Texas court for a name change, court records show. A petition for the name change was submitted on Brink's behalf by their grandparents, who were their legal guardians at the time.

Anderson Lee Aldrich appears before Judge Charlotte Ankeny on November 23, 2022. Aldrich is suspected of killing five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., on November 19, 2022. The suspect was ordered to be held without bail.
Anderson Lee Aldrich appears before Judge Charlotte Ankeny on November 23, 2022. Aldrich is suspected of killing five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., on November 19, 2022. The suspect was ordered to be held without bail.

"Minor wishes to protect himself and his future from any connections to birth father and his criminal history. Father has had no contact with minor for several years," said the petition filed in Bexar County, Texas.

Contributing: The Associated Press. 

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colorado Springs mass shooting: Anderson Lee Aldrich appears in court

Latest Stories

  • Teen and senior citizen among victims of Walmart Virginia shooting

    Authorities on Wednesday identified the people killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, ranging in age from a 16-year-old boy to a 70-year-old man. "We are saddened to announce the names of those we lost on Tuesday evening at the shooting at Walmart on Sam's Circle but hope that with this information we can honor their lives in our community," officials wrote on the city's website. Randall Blevins, 70, was the oldest victim.

  • A Very Thorough Timeline of Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Surprisingly Low-Key Relationship

    Here is your definitive timeline of Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship—from bonding on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming to now.

  • Colorado Springs shooting: Everything we know about rampage that killed five and injured 18 at LGBTQ club

    Club Q and LGBT+ patrons and community members are ‘devastated’ after mass shooting

  • Colorado Springs shooting – live: Anderson Lee Aldrich’s father speaks out as motive remains unclear

    Aldrich is facing multiple counts of murder and hate crime charges

  • Shanquella Robinson death: Arrest warrant issued for femicide, prosecutor says

    An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday in the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, an American woman vacationing in Mexico, for an alleged perpetrator who was not named, according to a local prosecutor. However, they declined to do so, according to authorities.

  • 'There's blood on your hands': Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric surged ahead of Club Q shooting

    LGBTQ activists and allies say inflammatory language by politicians and other public figures creates environment for violence.

  • Old arrest records suggest Colorado Springs suspect wanted to ‘go out in a blaze’

    Family described history of making violent threats

  • Trump’s Ex-Lawyer Says Colorado Victims Reaping Consequences of ‘Eternal Damnation’

    In the aftermath of the shooting, Jenna Ellis and other conservatives have doubled down on their anti-LGBTQ rhetoric

  • 'Bodies drop' as Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia attack

    CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. The gunman was dead when officers arrived late Tuesday at the store in Chesapeake, Virginia's second-largest city. Authorities said he apparently shot himself. Police were trying to determine a motive. One employee de

  • The Club Q shooting suspect identifying as non-binary won't prevent them from being charged with hate crimes, legal experts say

    The suspect is being held on preliminary murder and hate-crime charges after killing five people at a Colorado gay club, according to authorities.

  • Colorado club shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich makes first court appearance

    The suspect in a deadly shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado will continue to be held without bond, a judge ruled during their first court appearance on Wednesday. Five people were killed and 17 others wounded by gunfire in the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday night. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, appeared in court virtually from jail for Wednesday's advisement hearing, slumped over in a wheelchair wearing a yellow sleeveless jumpsuit and in handcuffs with apparent bruises on their face.

  • Jameson Williams excited to finally hit practice field for Lions, hungry to play

    Jameson Williams excited to finally hit practice field for Lions, hungry to play | Brad Galli has more

  • Suspect in killing of 5 at Colorado club held without bail

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The alleged shooter facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub was ordered held without bail in an initial court appearance Wednesday as the suspect sat slumped over in a chair. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, could be seen with injuries visible on their face and head in a brief video appearance from jail. Aldrich appeared to need prompting by defense attorneys and offered a slurred response when asked to s

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve

    ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense. The Falcons (5-6) will turn to MyCole Pruitt to fill the role this weekend at Washington (6-5), but he’s no match for the athleticism of Pitts, the No. 4 ove

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Grayson Allen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Holiday opened the quarter with a 3-point