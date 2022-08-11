Suspect chased after trying to break into FBI's Cincinnati office: Police

Ohio state troopers and the FBI are pursuing a man who allgedly tried to break into the FBI's Cincinnati office on Thursday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol followed the suspect, who was driving a white Ford Crown Victoria, to Clinton County where shots have been fired, according to officials.

The suspect is said to be armed with a rifle and possibly wearing body armor, officials said. The standoff is ongoing.

There's a lockdown in effect within a one-mile radius of the standoff scene. People have been instructed to lock doors and stay inside.

The man led police on a chase along Interstate 71 before exiting in near Wilmington.

It remains unclear why the man allegedly tried to break into the FBI office but it comes amid a series of threats following the FBI's court-authorized search of former President Trump’s Florida residence.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Suspect chased after trying to break into FBI's Cincinnati office: Police originally appeared on abcnews.go.com