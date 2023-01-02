Suspect charged in New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Times Square

The 19-year-old accused of attacking three police officers with a machete on New Year's Eve near Times Square has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted assault.

Trevor Bickford, from Wells, Maine, attacked the officers unprovoked after taking a train to the city on Dec. 29. His mother and aunt recently notified law enforcement about their concerns he was gravitating toward dangerous Islamist ideologies, law enforcement sources said.

Police found the suspect’s backpack at the scene, which contained a diary, sources said.

The final diary entry indicated the suspect thought he would die in the attack and asked for burial according to Islamic tradition, the sources said.

The three officers were released from the hospital on Sunday.

New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell reporters during a press conference Monday that the incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on Saturday near West 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue, outside the secure area that had been set up for New Year's Eve celebrations.

Sewell said the attack was "unprovoked" and that Bickford attempted to strike one officer over the head with the machete.

"The male then struck two additional officers in the head with the machete," she said.

One of the officers fired their weapon, striking the suspect in the shoulder, according to Sewell. The suspect was then taken into custody.

